Go

City of Tshwane to conduct full overhaul of HR system after Aucamp saga

City Manager Moeketsi Mosola says the city is committed to clean governance and views the irregular appointment of Aucamp in a very serious light.

FILE: City of Tshwane Manager Moeketsi Mosola. Picture: tshwane.gov.za
43 minutes ago

The City of Tshwane says it will conduct a full overhaul of its human resources systems and processes following the irregular appointment of its former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.

An investigation into Aucamp’s controversial appointment has found that she was appointed to the senior post despite only having a matric certificate.

The city released the findings of a five-week probe at its headquarters on Thursday.

It has acknowledged there are some loopholes in its HR system and says it’s taking steps to urgently address the issue.

City Manager Moeketsi Mosola said: “All those recommendations, I will implement them without any hesitation.”

Mosola says the city is committed to clean governance and views the irregular appointment of Aucamp in a very serious light.

“We are committed to open administration and that’s how we intend to work going forward.”

The city says it’s still seeking legal advice on what further steps to take against the former senior official.

