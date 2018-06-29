City of Tshwane: No trace of cholera found in Hammanskraal
Local
The city dispatched a team of experts earlier this week following a suspected outbreak.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane says no trace of cholera has been found in the greater Hammanskraal area.
It says it's now roped in an independent institution to conduct further tests.
The city's Lindela Mashigo said: “No trace of cholera was found in the Hammanskraal area as well as surrounding areas. The Health Department has also confirmed that there are no cases of cholera or diarrhoea cases reported from the area through their health facilities.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
