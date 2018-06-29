City of JHB completes phase 1 of insourcing security workers

At least 1,600 employees will now be part of the in-house staff at the city after previously being outsourced.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it's completed the first phase of insourcing contract security workers.

The city says it’s now preparing for the second phase in which the remaining workers will be insourced, bringing the total number of new permanent staff to 4,000.

Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says insourcing will give workers an income that's more stable.

“The very important change this would bring about is that, previously, security guards were being paid R4,500 per month, they will now be receiving on average about R14,500 a month together with benefits.”

In February this year, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced it had tabled a successful motion in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, where it pushed for the city to insource all its contract workers. This includes security guards, cleaners, refusal removal workers, drivers and all general workers that are currently working in the metro under various outsourcing companies.

Additional reporting by Koketšo Motau.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)