City of JHB completes phase 1 of insourcing security workers
At least 1,600 employees will now be part of the in-house staff at the city after previously being outsourced.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it's completed the first phase of insourcing contract security workers.
At least 1,600 employees will now be part of the in-house staff at the city after previously being outsourced.
The city says it’s now preparing for the second phase in which the remaining workers will be insourced, bringing the total number of new permanent staff to 4,000.
Public Safety MMC Michael Sun says insourcing will give workers an income that's more stable.
“The very important change this would bring about is that, previously, security guards were being paid R4,500 per month, they will now be receiving on average about R14,500 a month together with benefits.”
In February this year, the Economic Freedom Fighters announced it had tabled a successful motion in the Johannesburg Metropolitan Council, where it pushed for the city to insource all its contract workers. This includes security guards, cleaners, refusal removal workers, drivers and all general workers that are currently working in the metro under various outsourcing companies.
Additional reporting by Koketšo Motau.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Missing Claremont woman’s body found
-
City Power warns of outages in JHB
-
Capetonians express shock & horror at death of Claremont psychologist
-
Fears around job losses, food security at land expropriation public hearings
-
Mazzone hits back at De Lille's open letter
-
Mpofu calls out ‘unfair’ treatment of Moyane in Sars inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.