City of CT accused of building poor quality low-cost homes in Mitchells Plain
Cracked walls, loose flooring, and damp ceilings are just some of the issues Hyde Park residents say they have to deal with in their RDP homes.
CAPE TOWN - Residents of Hyde Park in Mitchells Plain have accused the City of Cape Town of building poor quality low-cost homes that are now falling apart.
They say living in these homes is a health and safety risk and are demanding the City repair their dilapidated structures.
Cracked walls, loose flooring, and damp ceilings are just some of the issues Hyde Park residents say they have to deal with in their RDP homes.
Residents of Hyde Park say they've endured cold and wet homes for 11 years - but have now had enough.
They say winter months are the worst - as rain doesn't only pour outside their homes - but inside too.
Wardah Samuels, who is wheelchair-bound, says when it rains, water leaks at every corner of her home.
And with a family of 12, it’s a health risk for the children for the children.
“Since I’ve been staying here, I’ve complained about the cracks in my house, the floor is breaking up and our curtains are always wet.”
An emotional Clara Adams says people suffer in the cold and even fall ill as a result.
“When it rains, the rain gets in and it’s not nice in this house because it’s cold.”
Meanwhile, councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni says he is aware of the issues and has brought the problem to the city's attention.
Popular in Local
-
Zuma had a hand in State Security Agency probe into Sars - Pillay
-
Brrrr…. parts of SA to brace for cold front next week
-
Moyane to appear before Nugent Inquiry
-
De Lille's open letter to 'clueless, lying' Mazzone
-
CT water restrictions to remain in place despite rise in dam levels
-
Davies dissolves non-performing SA Bureau of Standards board
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.