City of CT accused of building poor quality low-cost homes in Mitchells Plain

CAPE TOWN - Residents of Hyde Park in Mitchells Plain have accused the City of Cape Town of building poor quality low-cost homes that are now falling apart.

They say living in these homes is a health and safety risk and are demanding the City repair their dilapidated structures.

Cracked walls, loose flooring, and damp ceilings are just some of the issues Hyde Park residents say they have to deal with in their RDP homes.

Residents of Hyde Park say they've endured cold and wet homes for 11 years - but have now had enough.

They say winter months are the worst - as rain doesn't only pour outside their homes - but inside too.

Wardah Samuels, who is wheelchair-bound, says when it rains, water leaks at every corner of her home.

And with a family of 12, it’s a health risk for the children for the children.

“Since I’ve been staying here, I’ve complained about the cracks in my house, the floor is breaking up and our curtains are always wet.”

An emotional Clara Adams says people suffer in the cold and even fall ill as a result.

“When it rains, the rain gets in and it’s not nice in this house because it’s cold.”

Meanwhile, councillor Patrick Mngxunyeni says he is aware of the issues and has brought the problem to the city's attention.