Cape Town water tariff hikes to decrease

CAPE TOWN - While City of Cape Town residents might be celebrating dam levels increasing they will be experiencing a decrease in their pockets when tariff hikes take effect on 1 July.

The municipality has also introduced a fixed delivery charge based on the diameter size on water meters which will be indicated in the monthly bill.

The city's Xanthea Limberg says indigent customers will receive the first 10.5 kilolitres of water free, and after that they'll be charged the same tariff increases as that of non-indigent customers.

“Currently, residents are paying R26,25 cents per kilolitre for the first 6 kilolitres that will now from 1 July increase to R28,90 cents for the first kilolitres in the 6 kilolitres bracket.”

For those using between 6 to 10.5 kilolitres of water, tariff rates will remain the same.

Limberg says sanitation rates will also be affected.

“Non-indigent customers are currently paying R22,50 cents for the first kilolitre in the first bracket of consumption, but now increases to R24, 72 cents.”

