Cele: Hawks probing multiple cases in Steinhoff scandal

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele says the Hawks are probing multiple cases in the Steinhoff scandal.

Two of the case dockets are registered at the Stellenbosch police station and one in Sandton, Johannesburg. The charges are under the Corrupt Activities Act and relate to theft, fraud, extortion and forgery, among others.

In a written parliamentary reply to a Democratic Alliance question, Cele says the Hawks received a report which was submitted by Steinhoff’s audit committee chairperson, Steve Francois Booysen, in January.

In that report, Booysen alleges that Markus Jooste is guilty of being party to the falsification of accounting records of a company with the fraudulent purpose, and knowingly providing false and misleading information.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are still investigating the matter.

“We’re still in the inquiry stage. We’re trying to get information based on what we have and then we’ll decide whether there’s a case or not.”

Mulaudzi says there are many documents and reports that still need to be analysed by investigators before any decision to charge Jooste or anyone is taken.

