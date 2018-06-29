Capetonians express shock & horror at death of Claremont psychologist

Scores of people, many of them patients of Nelson, have taken to social media to send messages of condolences to the deceased's family.

CAPE TOWN - Hundreds of people have taken to The Pink Ladies organisation's Facebook page expressing shock and horror at the death of Claremont psychologist, Diane Nelson.

The 49-year-old woman was last seen alive last Saturday.

Police confirmed her body had been found on Thursday.

Some have described the 49-year-old psychologist as a good person who's had a positive impact on many lives.

Nelson's body was found on Table Mountain on Thursday. Details around her death remain sketchy at this stage.

The deceased's car was found in Cecilia Forest car park near Bishopscourt shortly after her disappearance.

Police are investigating the matter.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)