Brrrr…. parts of SA to brace for cold front next week

Cold temperatures will reach parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and over the eastern parts of the North West, northern and eastern parts of Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - A cold front accompanied by snowfall will arrive on the shores of the Western Cape late on Sunday.

Cold front expected over parts of South Africa between 1-3 July 2018. Snow, very cold temperatures, windy and rainy weather expected. Here is the media release. #weathersmart @StormReportSA1 @ReenvalSA @StormReportSa @WaterSheddingWC pic.twitter.com/8pAEUxOho1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 28, 2018

More than 15cm of snow could be seen on some ranges including those of Hottentots Holland, Cederberg, Matroosberg and the Boland mountain range.

Northern Cape areas such as Sutherland, Calvinia and Fraserberg are expected to receive snow, reaching up as far as Springbok by Monday morning.

Weather forecaster Wayne Venter says the cold front will cause widespread rainfall of about 15 to 25 millimetres and snowfall is expected on high lying areas of the Western Cape that could be disruptive.

The snow could cause some of those high lying areas to be closed.

Storm Report SA says they are currently monitoring three cold fronts, with two of them being severe.

