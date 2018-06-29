BLF: Attack on Ingonyama Trust driven by jealousy, hate for amaZulu
An umbrella group calling itself Radical Economic Transformation Champions held a briefing in Durban where they've expressed their full commitment to fighting for land.
DURBAN – Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama says the attack on the Ingonyama Trust is driven by jealousy and hate for amaZulu.
#RETchampions [WATCH] BLF President @Mngxitama says the reasons for EFF leader Julius Malema,former president Kgalema Motlanthe and President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attack on Ingonyama Trust are driven by pure “jealousy” of King Goodwill Zwelithini and a “hate for Zulu’s.” ZN pic.twitter.com/G8YjZgSJdN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018
An umbrella group calling itself Radical Economic Transformation Champions held a briefing in Durban where they've expressed their full commitment to fighting for land. The debate around the possible repeal of the Ingonyama Trust Act of 1994 has soured since the beginning of this year, after a high-level panel called for it to be revoked.
Mngxitama says President Cyril Ramaphosa, former president Kgalema Motlanthe and EFF leader Julius Malema are jealous of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. “They are jealous of the King. They look at the king and the respect he has. They want that as well.”
He adds they’re driven by hatred for the Zulu nation. “The Oppenheimers have a trust with lots of land. In fact, the Bafokeng have lots of land with lots of minerals. Orania, the racist enclave, is a trust of white people. They say nothing about this. They attack the Ingonyama Trust because they hate amaZulu."
All traditional leaders and the Zulu nation have been called to the king’s palace next Wednesday to commemorate the burning of King Cetswayo’s palace in Ulundi.
His event will also be used to outline detailed plans on how to protect the land under Ingonyama.
#RETchampions [WATCH] Nkosentsha Shezi says the mandate given to the ANC is to expropriate land taken during the colonial conquest not land under Ingonyama trust. He says if needs be, they will fight their own government on the land issue. ZN pic.twitter.com/Fqgw7M6WWa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018
#RETchampions The group calling themselves “RET champions” is holding a briefing to talk about the call made by Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini to protect Ingonyama Trust and plans to support former president Jacob Zuma at his next court appearance on the 27th of July. ZN pic.twitter.com/sSEuKa0pMx— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 29, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
