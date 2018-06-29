Almost 200 WC residents affected by scabies outbreak

People in Malawi Camp near Elsies River say they are in dire need of assistance as the contagious skin disease is spreading in the informal settlement.

CAPE TOWN - A scabies outbreak has affected close to 200 Western Cape residents.

Community worker Martina Cogill says after becoming aware of the outbreak, activist group #UniteBehind reached out to the provincial Department of Health for help but got no response.

On Saturday, the organisation and students from the Students' Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco) visited the area and treated some of the patients.

“The babies, the small children, the big ones…we need a clinic - even if it’s a mobile clinic once a week to see the babies.”

Unite Behind's June Esau says although receiving treatment, residents need more.

“We have also been told that it’s no use just treating scabies now. It needs to be a long-term process. We have to attend to them, we are hopefully working on that now.”

Eyewitness News contacted the provincial Health Department and it says it is currently investigating the matter.

