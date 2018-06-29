Almost 200 WC residents affected by scabies outbreak
People in Malawi Camp near Elsies River say they are in dire need of assistance as the contagious skin disease is spreading in the informal settlement.
CAPE TOWN - A scabies outbreak has affected close to 200 Western Cape residents.
People in Malawi Camp near Elsies River say they are in dire need of assistance as the contagious skin disease is spreading in the informal settlement.
Community worker Martina Cogill says after becoming aware of the outbreak, activist group #UniteBehind reached out to the provincial Department of Health for help but got no response.
On Saturday, the organisation and students from the Students' Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco) visited the area and treated some of the patients.
“The babies, the small children, the big ones…we need a clinic - even if it’s a mobile clinic once a week to see the babies.”
Unite Behind's June Esau says although receiving treatment, residents need more.
“We have also been told that it’s no use just treating scabies now. It needs to be a long-term process. We have to attend to them, we are hopefully working on that now.”
Eyewitness News contacted the provincial Health Department and it says it is currently investigating the matter.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.