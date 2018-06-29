3 CT Metrorail cable thieves found guilty, sentenced

Metrorail's Riana Scott says there are currently more than 100 offenders behind bars awaiting trial.

CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says three cable thieves have been found guilty and sentenced in the Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court this week.

The operator has suffered ongoing attacks on its infrastructure in communities across the Cape over the past few years. In the latest incident, last weekend protestors allegedly torched a train near Philippi.

Two carriages and a trailer were destroyed.

Metrorail's Riana Scott says there are currently more than 100 offenders behind bars awaiting trial.

“Another three suspects were found guilty of attempted theft in Bishop Lavis Magistrate's Court this week. One received a six-year jail sentence, the second one received a three-year sentence suspended for five years. And the third received a three-year jail sentence.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)