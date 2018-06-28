Will unions accept Eskom's revised 6.2% wage offer?

Wage talks reconvened on Thursday morning between Eskom, Numsa, the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity. The labour unions have been demanding a 9% hike.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says Eskom has revised its offer to 6.2% for this year and 6% for the next two years or inflation-based if higher.

Numsa's Irvin Jim says members must decide.

“As unions, collectively we took a conscious decision that we will not rush to respond. We are taking this to our members and they must debate this and give us direction on the way forward.”

