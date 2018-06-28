Will unions accept Eskom's revised 6.2% wage offer?
Wage talks reconvened on Thursday morning between Eskom, Numsa, the National Union of Mineworkers and Solidarity. The labour unions have been demanding a 9% hike.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) says Eskom has revised its offer to 6.2% for this year and 6% for the next two years or inflation-based if higher.
Wage talks reconvened on Thursday morning between Eskom, Numsa, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity.
The labour unions have been demanding a 9% hike.
Numsa's Irvin Jim says members must decide.
“As unions, collectively we took a conscious decision that we will not rush to respond. We are taking this to our members and they must debate this and give us direction on the way forward.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
