'We'll take justice into our own hands'

Relatives of a murdered six-year-old Mitchells Plain girl say that they will do everything they can to ensure that her alleged killer is denied bail.

Mitchells Plain community members picketing out a magistrate court where 25-year-old Christopher Brown made his first appearance in connection with the murder of six-year-old Stacey Adams. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Relatives of a murdered six-year-old Mitchells Plain girl say that they will do everything they can to ensure that her alleged killer is denied bail.

Christopher Brown is facing a charge of rape and murder. He was arrested shortly after Stacey Adams' body was found last weekend.

Additional police officers were stationed inside the packed courtroom at the Mitchells Plain magistrates court on Wednesday where Brown made his first appearance.

Dozens of community members stood outside the courtroom and several more were outside the courthouse protesting.

During the hearing it not only emerged that six-year-old Adams had been raped but that her alleged killer has had previous brushes with the law, with pending cases against him, including one of murder.

Adams' relative Lyle Daniels: "The way I feel, he's nothing to me. He's not a friend, he's nothing, he's a devil. If justice is not served by the court, we as the family, as the community, we're going to stand up and we'll take justice into our own hands."

His formal bail application will be heard late next month.

