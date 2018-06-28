WC police still searching for clues to find missing Norwegian student

The SAPS previously said that no foul play was suspected in Marie Ostbo's disappearance.

CAPE TOWN - Southern Cape police say there have been no new clues as they try to track down a Norwegian student who went missing in Sedgefield more than two months ago.

Marie Ostbo (21) arrived in the Garden Route town in April, along with a group of international students.

She was last seen walking on the beach near a lodge the group was staying at.

Two weeks ago, local authorities briefed their Norwegian counterparts regarding their investigation into Ostbo's disappearance.

The SAPS previously said that no foul play was suspected in her disappearance.

The police's Malcolm Poje: "Although the search has been stopped, we're still investigating the circumstances around the missing Norwegian girl. We've also engaged with the Norwegian police, who are assisting us in this regard, as well as our provincial detective branch. Unfortunately, at this stage we haven't found any new clues to assist us."