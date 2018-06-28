Unions accuse Eskom of wasting time in wage talks
Labour has rejected Eskom’s latest offer of a 5% raise, saying the utility has not committed to fruitful engagement.
JOHANNESBURG – Labour unions believe Eskom is not taking wage negotiations seriously and have accused the power utility of wasting time.
Eskom met with the National Union of Mineworkers, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and Solidarity on Wednesday to work on a deal that will end tension caused by an earlier announcement that the company wouldn’t be paying any increases this year.
Labour has rejected Eskom's latest offer of a 5% raise, saying the utility has not committed to fruitful engagement.
Numsa’s Irvin Jim says Eskom has now asked for more time.
“They have requested to be allowed to go back. We do not determine who are they are going to meet. They could be meeting their senior management, they could be meeting with the board but we expect them to give us the feedback which should actually resolve this impasse.”
Solidarity's Tommy Wedderspoon says the unions are united in their demand for a good offer.
"To reach a consensus to the unions was quite easy because it was starting to unite the unions."
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
