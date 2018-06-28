Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga cleared of wrongdoing in Aucamp appointment

An investigation into the controversial appointment of Solly Msimanga’s former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, has found that her appointment was irregular.

Aucamp resigned from her job in May after it emerged that she lied about her qualifications.

City manager Moeketsi Mosola released the findings in Tshwane on Thursday morning.

#MariethaAucamp City Manger Moeketsi Mosola says those implicated in Aucamp’s appointment will be subjected to a disciplinary hearing. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

#MariethaAucamp The City says it will be seeking legal opinion on how to handle the matter going forward as Aucamp is no longer an employee, 3 officials have been implicated in the unlawful appointment. TK pic.twitter.com/PQiWQwXuUj — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

#MariethaAucamp The City has acknowledged that the recent findings have exposed loop holes in the City’s HR system, Mosola says they have since tightened their processes by digitalising applications and by recording interviews to name just a few. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

#MariethaAucamp Mosola: Ms Aucamp should not have been considered at all for the job whether on a temporary or permanent basis as she did not qualify for the job. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

#MariethaAucamp Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga says the DA lead City should be applauded for the manner in which it handled the matter, Msimanga says they acted swiftly after the issue came to their attention. TK — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

The City of Tshwane has found that Aucamp shouldn’t have been appointed chief of staff whether on an acting or permanent basis.

The city manager says it’s clear that human resources did not follow the correct procedures.

The investigation has cleared Msimanga of any wrongdoing.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)