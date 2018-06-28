Popular Topics
Sars inquiry hears Makwakwa was 'feared' as he occupied 'very strong' position

Former Sars top official Makungu Mthebule has described the unfettered power former acting COO Jonas Makwakwa wielded over the revenue collector.

Former Sars top official Makungu Mthebule at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into governance at the South African Revenue Service on 28 June 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
Former Sars top official Makungu Mthebule at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry into governance at the South African Revenue Service on 28 June 2018. Picture: Qaanitah Hunter/EWN.
11 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The commission of inquiry into tax affairs and governance at South African Revenue Service (Sars) has heard how the revenue collector became a “dictatorship" riddled with intimidation and fear.

The inquiry headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent is hearing testimony from former Sars senior executives about how the organisation deteriorated under suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Former Sars top official Makungu Mthebule has described the unfettered power former acting chief operating officer Jonas Makwakwa wielded over the revenue collector.

“There was fear around Mr Makwakwa because he occupied a very, very strong position in the organisation.”

Mthebule said Makwakwa would ask her to intervene in the sensitive tax matters of politicians irregularly.

“Jonas always wanted information about something or someone or some taxpayer.”

Makwakwa is at the centre of the inquiry given claims that he was Moyane’s lieutenant and abused his power.

At the same time, Moyane is facing a separate disciplinary inquiry for, among other things, sitting on a report that implicated Makwakwa in money laundering.

WATCH: SARS Inquiry - Ms Makungu Mthebule and Mr Bernard Mofokeng

