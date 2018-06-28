Roads blocked as Hout Bay taxi drivers protest

The drivers have been protesting since early on Thursday morning near the traffic circle in the main road.

CAPE TOWN - Police officers are monitoring a group of protesting taxi drivers in Hout Bay.

The drivers have been protesting since early on Thursday morning near the traffic circle in the main road.

Several roads have been blocked, with traffic being diverted as a result of the protest action.

The police's Andre Traut says there have been no reports of any shootings.

"No one has been arrested as yet. Our members will remain in the area to maintain law and order and until we are satisfied that the situation has been neutralised."