Roads blocked as Hout Bay taxi drivers protest

Permanent desalination plants will benefit CT in long run, says expert
Local
The drivers have been protesting since early on Thursday morning near the traffic circle in the main road.
CAPE TOWN - Police officers are monitoring a group of protesting taxi drivers in Hout Bay.
The drivers have been protesting since early on Thursday morning near the traffic circle in the main road.
Several roads have been blocked, with traffic being diverted as a result of the protest action.
The police's Andre Traut says there have been no reports of any shootings.
"No one has been arrested as yet. Our members will remain in the area to maintain law and order and until we are satisfied that the situation has been neutralised."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.