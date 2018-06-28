Police monitor violent Hout Bay taxi protest
Stun grenades were used earlier in a bid to disperse demonstrators who'd been blocking roads with large rocks and debris.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are keeping a close eye on the volatile situation in Hout Bay where taxi drivers are demonstrating.
The drivers who are affiliated to Cape Amalgamated Taxi Associations (Cata) claim the City of Cape Town has been allowing the Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) to operate on their routes illegally.
The SA Police Service’ Public Order Police have been moving further down Victoria Road towards Imizamo Yethu to move the group of protesters back.
Demonstrators are now moving further down Victoria road, blocking the roads with large stones. MM pic.twitter.com/TMxRVUSirt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018
It's a tense standoff between officers and protesters with both sides watching the other.
A police helicopter has also been circling above the area where the protesters are gathered.
Taxi drivers want City of Cape Town transport officials to meet with them to discuss Codeta, apparently operating on their routes without permits. So far, no city officials have been here.
#HoutBayTaxis Taxi drivers affiliated to CATA are staging a demonstration in Hout Bay main road. They say CODETA has been allowed to operate on their routes illegally. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/GyBYJ7ZEYR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
