Police hunt Nelspoort teen’s killer
Lekisha Wilschut's body was found dumped in an abandoned building two weeks ago while a resident was searching for his missing horses in the area.
CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Nelspoort.
Lekisha Wilschut's body was found dumped in an abandoned building two weeks ago while a resident was searching for his missing horses in the area.
Initial reports indicate the deceased's parents last saw her alive at their family home on 25 May but only reported her missing a week later.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “We appeal to the community to come forward with information that can assist in the apprehension of suspects involved in the murder of the 14-year-old girl. Her body was found on 14 June in an abandoned building.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.