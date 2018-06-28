Police hunt Nelspoort teen’s killer

Lekisha Wilschut's body was found dumped in an abandoned building two weeks ago while a resident was searching for his missing horses in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Beaufort West police are investigating the murder of a 14-year-old girl in Nelspoort.

Initial reports indicate the deceased's parents last saw her alive at their family home on 25 May but only reported her missing a week later.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “We appeal to the community to come forward with information that can assist in the apprehension of suspects involved in the murder of the 14-year-old girl. Her body was found on 14 June in an abandoned building.”