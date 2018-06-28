Permanent desalination plants will benefit CT in long run, says expert
There are currently three temporary desalination plants in Cape Town.
CAPE TOWN - Permanent desalination plants may be costly but they will keep the taps from running dry.
This is according to experts at the Water Institute of Southern Africa Conference in Cape Town.
The three-day conference is centred around water management, the quality of water and managing the ongoing drought.
There are currently three temporary desalination plants in Cape Town.
Two of the plants produce just under 10 million litres of water per day.
Pierre Fourie, who is a water process engineer, says permanent water desalination plants will benefit residents in the long run.
"People are going to get more in Cape Town. Water is going to be more scarce and we only get so much rain. There might be another drought in a couple of years from now. Then sea water is a good alternative. If there is no other water, where are we going to get the water from?"
Fourie says Cape Town is fortunate to be surrounded by sea water.
"Sea water is a tried and tested thing. It is expensive from an energy standpoint but it’s used all over the globe. And therefore low risk. We need to feed the people with proper water."
Permanent desalination plants may cost tax payers billions of rands.
The question of whether can government afford them or not remains unanswered.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
Hore: Moyane didn’t consult me regarding suspension of Sars modernisation plan
-
'We'll take justice into our own hands'
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Joburg Health MMC reinstated after apologising for Israel comment
-
Former senior Sars official believes unit dismantled for 'access to easy money'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.