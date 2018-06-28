Novella found guilty of murdering girlfriend Alban

Novella is accused of killing American sales executive Gabriela Alban in July 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan national has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel.

Judgment has been handed down in the Western Cape High Court in the murder trial of Diego Novella for the murder of American sales executive Gabriela Alban in July 2015.

It has been revealed Novella went to the beach shortly after he allegedly killed his girlfriend.

Earlier on Thursday the accused pleaded not guilty and has claimed “diminished responsibility” due to drug intoxication.

He also claims he mistook his partner for a demon as a result of the substances he had consumed.

Judge Vincent Saldanha is continuing to read through his judgment in courtroom 2.

Novella says when he entered the hotel room he shared with Alban on 29 July 2015, he saw a demonic entity getting up from the bed.

On his account, he then argued with the entity but can't recall what it was about.

Novella claims the demon then attacked him by biting and scratching him. The accused claims he forced the entity onto the floor where he strangled and fought with it.

After having killed her, Novella defecated on Alban's body.

He can't explain why he did this, nor can he tell the court why he threw chips, sweets and chocolate on her body.

Before leaving the room and heading to the beach, the accused emptied a bottle of perfume on himself.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)