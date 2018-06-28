MPs want less interference from police minister in Ipid head's position
The proposed legislation flows from a Constitutional Court ruling; the court found provisions authorising the police minister to suspend, take disciplinary steps or remove the Ipid head were invalid.
CAPE TOWN - Members of Parliament (MPs) are calling for less political interference from the minister of police in the removal or suspension of the head of the police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).
MPs raised their concerns during a sitting of the police committee on Thursday to discuss the Ipid Amendment Bill.
Former police minister Nathi Nhleko illegally suspended Ipid head Robert McBride, saying their relationship had broken down irretrievably.
McBride says he’s not aware of any consequences following the suspension.
“I’m not aware of any consequences for management that’s at executive level regarding the unlawful, unconstitutional and irrational action of former minister Nathi Nhleko.”
Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler Barnard says she doesn’t understand why no action was taken.
“But what are the consequences for people who did this through this organisation? Why isn’t the minister paying for this out of his own pocket?”
In 2016, the Constitutional Court gave Parliament two years to correct these defects in the legislation.
That means MPs have until September to amend the Ipid Act.
