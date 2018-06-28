Mitchells Plain police accused of not responding on time

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Zakhele Mbhele joined councillor Solomon Philander on an oversight inspection to the Mitchells Plain Police Station earlier on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A Mitchells Plain ward councillor says residents have lost faith in police deployed to protect and serve their crime-ridden community.

The station visit comes after the rape and murder of six-year-old Stacey Adams last weekend.

The Mitchells Plain Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) services the communities of Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein.

While Mitchells Plain on its own, is one of Cape Town's largest communities, its FCS unit has a shortage of two vehicles, 12 rape kits, and 80 DNA collection kits.

Ward councillor Solomon Philander said: “The community doesn’t have confidence in the police because they don’t respond on time.”

Thursday’s visit was sparked by the murder of Adams whose body was found buried in a shallow grave next to her alleged killer's wendy house last weekend.

A reply to a parliamentary question last month revealed that over the last three years at least two children have been murdered every day in South Africa.

Statistics also show that of the 124,500 rape cases reported over the last three years, children were the victims of 41% of these cases.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)