Metrobus warns commuters to brace for fare increase
JOHANNESBURG – Metrobus has warned commuters to brace for a 7% increase in fares from Sunday.
This comes after the Joburg city council approved the 2018/19 budget recently.
The increase in Metrobus fares adds to the pressure most people are feeling due to an increase in VAT, fuel price hikes and a general climb in the cost of living.
Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi says, however, that discounts for specified commuters will remain unchanged.
“We’re also keeping our discounts unchanged. We give 47% to all scholar uniform and those with student cards and the elderly people we give 90% discounts. So, the discount part remains the same.”
