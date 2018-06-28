Popular Topics
Metrobus warns commuters to brace for fare increase

The increase in Metrobus fares adds to the pressure most people are feeling due to an increase in VAT, fuel price hikes and a general climb in the cost of living.

Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
Picture: @JoburgMetrobus/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Metrobus has warned commuters to brace for a 7% increase in fares from Sunday.

This comes after the Joburg city council approved the 2018/19 budget recently.

The increase in Metrobus fares adds to the pressure most people are feeling due to an increase in VAT, fuel price hikes and a general climb in the cost of living.

Metrobus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi says, however, that discounts for specified commuters will remain unchanged.

“We’re also keeping our discounts unchanged. We give 47% to all scholar uniform and those with student cards and the elderly people we give 90% discounts. So, the discount part remains the same.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

