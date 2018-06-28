[LISTEN] Mokgoro wants to restore confidence in NW govt

Radio 702 | The newly elected premier spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown about his plans for the provincial government.

JOHANNESBURG – With a mammoth task ahead of him, newly elected North West Premier Job Mokgoro says he has started a process of engagements to restore confidence in the provincial government.

Mokgoro, who replaced Supra Mahumapelo as premier following violent protests by residents calling for his removal and an end to alleged corruption, admits he has a complex task ahead of him.

He spoke to Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown about his first week in office.

“We need to restore confidence. And at the same time, I have started sending instructions for us to start moving in the direction where we say where the shoe pinches the most.”

Listen to the audio above for more.