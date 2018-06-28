Knysna mayor Mark Willemse denies dodging council meeting
The Knysna DA caucus was to table a motion of no confidence in Willemse at Wednesday's council meeting.
CAPE TOWN - Embattled Knysna mayor, Mark Willemse, says that he did not deliberately stay away from a council meeting on Wednesday.
Willemse is facing disciplinary action by the Democratic Alliance (DA), after he was elected as mayor, following former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies' removal when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.
This couldn't happen though, as opposition parties reportedly failed to pitch at the meeting, leading to council not being able to reach a quorum.
Willemse says there was confusion around the meeting dates as it was originally penned down to take place on 25 June.
"I'd already planned meetings in Cape Town that I could not avoid. I asked for a leave of absence as soon as I saw the date. I sent a request to the Speaker, requesting a possible change of date to accommodate me."
