Knysna mayor Mark Willemse denies dodging council meeting

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • -1°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 9°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 10°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 12°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 11°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 11°C
  • -3°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
Go

Knysna mayor Mark Willemse denies dodging council meeting

The Knysna DA caucus was to table a motion of no confidence in Willemse at Wednesday's council meeting.

Mark Willemse. Picture: Knysna.gov.za
Mark Willemse. Picture: Knysna.gov.za
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Knysna mayor, Mark Willemse, says that he did not deliberately stay away from a council meeting on Wednesday.

Willemse is facing disciplinary action by the Democratic Alliance (DA), after he was elected as mayor, following former mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies' removal when DA councillors supported an opposition motion of no confidence.

The Knysna DA caucus was to table a motion of no confidence in Willemse at yesterday's council meeting.

This couldn't happen though, as opposition parties reportedly failed to pitch at the meeting, leading to council not being able to reach a quorum.

Willemse says there was confusion around the meeting dates as it was originally penned down to take place on 25 June.

"I'd already planned meetings in Cape Town that I could not avoid. I asked for a leave of absence as soon as I saw the date. I sent a request to the Speaker, requesting a possible change of date to accommodate me."

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA