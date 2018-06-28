Joburg Health MMC reinstated after apologising for Israel comment

Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse was suspended shortly after making the remarks during a speech at the South African Friends of Israel national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has reinstated MMC Mpho Phalatse after she apologised for comments she made calling Israel a friend of the city.

The Health and Social Development MMC was suspended shortly after making the remarks during a speech at the South African Friends of Israel national conference.

An investigation concluded that Phalatse be reinstated immediately but publicly reprimanded.

The mayor's spokesperson, Luyanda Mfeka: "The MMC must attend a workshop, from a reputable organisation, that outlines the better understanding of the complexities of the Middle East."