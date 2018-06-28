Iberia pays homage to Johannesburg with new aircraft

Johannesburgo is the first aircraft under the Spanish airline to be named after an international city and is flying to cities in Latin America, the United States and Asia.

JOHANNESBURG - Iberia Airlines presented its new A330-200s aircraft named Johannesburgo, the Spanish name for Johannesburg at OR International Airport on Thursday.

Johannesburgo is the first aircraft under the Spanish airline to be named after an international city and is flying to cities in Latin America, the United States and Asia.

The plane has 19 seats in its business class which unfolds into 2m-long beds allowing passengers to fly comfortably, while economy class has 269 seats which are 46cm wide with adjustable headrests.

Both classes have wi-fi and entertainment offered on screens with at least 70 new films monthly and 111 documentaries and TV series. Passengers can also get a taste of Spain with a Spanish menu.

Iberia suspended its Johannesburg route in 2012 to “restructure and do some homework” according to Iberia’s head of sales Celia Muñoz. The airline since resumed its flights between OR Tambo and the airline's international locations in 2012 with more “efficient aircrafts and improved customer experience,” says Muñoz.

OR Tambo welcomed the aircraft with general manager Bongiwe Pityi saying “our ambition is to partner with Iberia Airlines so that they continue to achieve consistent and sustainable growth which will stimulate our regional community, leading to job creation”.

WATCH: Ola Johannesburgo - Iberia pays tribute to Mzansi