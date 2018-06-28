'HR officials failed to follow procedures, policies in Aucamp’s appointment'
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola says he views the violations of the HR processes and systems in a serious light.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has acknowledged that the irregular appointment of former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp has exposed some serious loopholes in its human resources systems and procedures.
A report into Aucamp's controversial appointment has found she was offered the senior job despite only having a matric certificate.
The city released the findings at its Tshwane headquarters on Thursday.
Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola says he views the violations of the HR processes and systems in a serious light.
“There is nothing that gives any city manager nightmares like knowing that it is possible that a personal file of a member of my staff can actually end up in the public.”
Mosola says there is a need for an overhaul of the entire system.
“We are absolutely making sure that whatever might have happened before then… it must be corrected. And it must be correct publicly without hiding anything.
The investigation has revealed that Aucamp was selected above 15 candidates who met the academic requirements for the job.
AUCAMP TO FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES?
The city says it's referred all legal processes involving Aucamp to the relevant department which will advise on what further action to take against her.
But, will she now face criminal charges and will she have to pay back the money she earned from the city after she lied about her qualifications?
Mosola says they’re seeking legal advice on the matter.
“Legal [unit] will come to me and once I get the fair, clear advise from legal on that, I will definitely act.”
He says strong action will be taken against three officials implicated in Aucamp’s appointment.
“That the City of Tshwane human resources officials did not follow our procedures and policies. And in fact, actively overstepped processes in the appointment of the former chief of staff.”
Aucamp was reportedly earning a salary of R1.2 million a year.
The former Tshwane senior official resigned in May following a public outcry.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.