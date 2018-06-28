'HR officials failed to follow procedures, policies in Aucamp’s appointment'

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola says he views the violations of the HR processes and systems in a serious light.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane has acknowledged that the irregular appointment of former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp has exposed some serious loopholes in its human resources systems and procedures.

A report into Aucamp's controversial appointment has found she was offered the senior job despite only having a matric certificate.

The city released the findings at its Tshwane headquarters on Thursday.

“There is nothing that gives any city manager nightmares like knowing that it is possible that a personal file of a member of my staff can actually end up in the public.”

Mosola says there is a need for an overhaul of the entire system.

“We are absolutely making sure that whatever might have happened before then… it must be corrected. And it must be correct publicly without hiding anything.

The investigation has revealed that Aucamp was selected above 15 candidates who met the academic requirements for the job.

AUCAMP TO FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES?

The city says it's referred all legal processes involving Aucamp to the relevant department which will advise on what further action to take against her.

But, will she now face criminal charges and will she have to pay back the money she earned from the city after she lied about her qualifications?

Mosola says they’re seeking legal advice on the matter.

“Legal [unit] will come to me and once I get the fair, clear advise from legal on that, I will definitely act.”

He says strong action will be taken against three officials implicated in Aucamp’s appointment.

“That the City of Tshwane human resources officials did not follow our procedures and policies. And in fact, actively overstepped processes in the appointment of the former chief of staff.”

Aucamp was reportedly earning a salary of R1.2 million a year.

The former Tshwane senior official resigned in May following a public outcry.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)