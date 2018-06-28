HPCSA urged to review regulations around foreign doctors

The TAC's Anele Yawa says this is shocking as there’s already a shortage of doctors in the country's hospitals.

JOHANNESBURG – The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) must review regulations which bar foreign doctors from being paid while they specialise.

The TAC was responding to reports that a Kenyan plastic surgeon is returning to his country after working at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital for eight years without a salary.

Michael Rebeiro is apparently one of less than 20 surgeons in the country qualified to perform reconstructive micro surgery on hands.

The TAC's Anele Yawa says this is shocking, as there’s already a shortage of doctors in the country's hospitals.

“We need to take these questions to the Minister of Health who knows clearly what’s the problem with regard to shortage of doctors in our country.

“In some instances, you’ll find out that a doctor has been working in another country for more than 10 years, they want to relocate and work in South Africa.”