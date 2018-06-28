HPCSA urged to review regulations around foreign doctors
The TAC's Anele Yawa says this is shocking as there’s already a shortage of doctors in the country's hospitals.
JOHANNESBURG – The Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) says the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) must review regulations which bar foreign doctors from being paid while they specialise.
The TAC was responding to reports that a Kenyan plastic surgeon is returning to his country after working at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital for eight years without a salary.
Michael Rebeiro is apparently one of less than 20 surgeons in the country qualified to perform reconstructive micro surgery on hands.
The TAC's Anele Yawa says this is shocking, as there’s already a shortage of doctors in the country's hospitals.
“We need to take these questions to the Minister of Health who knows clearly what’s the problem with regard to shortage of doctors in our country.
“In some instances, you’ll find out that a doctor has been working in another country for more than 10 years, they want to relocate and work in South Africa.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
Hore: Moyane didn’t consult me regarding suspension of Sars modernisation plan
-
'We'll take justice into our own hands'
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
Joburg Health MMC reinstated after apologising for Israel comment
-
Former senior Sars official believes unit dismantled for 'access to easy money'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.