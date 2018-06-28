Hout Bay tense as taxi drivers continue protest

The drivers, affiliated to taxi association Cata, are protesting against competing taxi operators who have apparently invaded their routes.

CAPE TOWN - It’s tense in Hout Bay where taxi drivers have been protesting.

Victoria Road and the main road in Hout Bay, leading to Imizamo Yethu, have been blocked by large stones and other debris.

A stack of tyres is also burning at the traffic circle. Law enforcement and police officers are monitoring the situation.

#HoutBayTaxis Taxi drivers affiliated to CATA are staging a demonstration in Hout Bay main road. They say CODETA has been allowed to operate on their routes illegally. @MoniqueMortlock pic.twitter.com/GyBYJ7ZEYR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

Community leader Samkelo Krweqe says the demonstration is likely to turn violent as CoCT officials were apparently supposed to come out to meet taxi drivers. MM pic.twitter.com/gEajoWtBHl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

Demonstrators are now moving further down Victoria road, blocking the roads with large stones. MM pic.twitter.com/TMxRVUSirt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

SAPS moves down to disperse protesters. MM pic.twitter.com/ASNlH9uf6H — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

POPS moving further up towards protesters who are standing at the traffic circle. MM pic.twitter.com/94dZS00Spp — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 28, 2018

Wynberg/Hout Bay Taxi Association’s Charmaine Bailey says that they’re protesting against Codeta taxi drivers operating on their routes.

"The drivers of Codeta have been driving without permits from Hout Bay to Cape Town. They were allowed to do that and when the Cata owners allowed their drivers to also assist in taking the people of Imizamo Yethu to Cape Town, all those vehicles were impounded."

Bailey says that the situation here could turn violent as the City of Cape Town officials have failed to pitch for a meeting.