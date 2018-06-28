Popular Topics
Hout Bay tense as taxi drivers continue protest

The drivers, affiliated to taxi association Cata, are protesting against competing taxi operators who have apparently invaded their routes.

17 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - It’s tense in Hout Bay where taxi drivers have been protesting.

The drivers, affiliated to taxi association Cata, are protesting against competing taxi operators who have apparently invaded their routes.

Victoria Road and the main road in Hout Bay, leading to Imizamo Yethu, have been blocked by large stones and other debris.

A stack of tyres is also burning at the traffic circle. Law enforcement and police officers are monitoring the situation.

Wynberg/Hout Bay Taxi Association’s Charmaine Bailey says that they’re protesting against Codeta taxi drivers operating on their routes.

"The drivers of Codeta have been driving without permits from Hout Bay to Cape Town. They were allowed to do that and when the Cata owners allowed their drivers to also assist in taking the people of Imizamo Yethu to Cape Town, all those vehicles were impounded."

Bailey says that the situation here could turn violent as the City of Cape Town officials have failed to pitch for a meeting.

