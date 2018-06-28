Hore: Moyane didn’t consult me regarding suspension of Sars modernisation plan
Former chief operating officer Barry Hore told the commission that Moyane’s decision came at a hefty cost and further, it disadvantaged Sars.
JOHANNESBURG – The commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at the South African Revenue Services (Sars) heard how commissioner Tom Moyane put the brakes on the organisation’s modernisation plan unilaterally, despite it costing the organisation.
The commission heard about widespread governance failures under Moyane’s reign, with some former staffers describing an atmosphere of fear and intimidation.
Not only was the decision to stop a plan to modernise Sars to be on par with international standards, expensive, it was also done without consultation.
Hore says he heard about it in an email.
“I discovered by email that he’d suspended the whole modernisation programmes without even having discussions with me.”
The commission of inquiry headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent heard how Moyane’s restructuring process became a purge in the organisation.
On Thursday, former Sars deputy head Ivan Pillay will testify.
The commission is expected to hear about the High-Risk Investigation Unit (HRIU), which Moyane labelled a rogue unit when he disbanded it.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
