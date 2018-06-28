Hawks receive new instructions from NPA regarding Brian Hlongwa case

A report by the Special Investigations Unit, recently made public, has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during the period.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they have received new instructions from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the corruption case involving former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa.

The unit has also clarified that an investigation into the allegations was never closed.

Hlongwa and eleven other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009.

A report by the Special Investigations Unit, recently made public, has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during the period.

The findings, which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges, were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action has yet been taken.

The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “The fact of the matter is that this matter is being given attention and at the right time, the docket will be handed to the NPA for a decision.”

