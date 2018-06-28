Hawks receive new instructions from NPA regarding Brian Hlongwa case
A report by the Special Investigations Unit, recently made public, has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during the period.
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks say they have received new instructions from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the corruption case involving former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa.
The unit has also clarified that an investigation into the allegations was never closed.
Hlongwa and eleven other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2009.
A report by the Special Investigations Unit, recently made public, has revealed how Hlongwa allegedly received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during the period.
The findings, which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges, were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action has yet been taken.
The Hawks' Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “The fact of the matter is that this matter is being given attention and at the right time, the docket will be handed to the NPA for a decision.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
De Lille returns to court for next battle with DA
-
Former senior Sars official believes unit dismantled for 'access to easy money'
-
Joburg Health MMC reinstated after apologising for Israel comment
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.