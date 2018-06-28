Guatemalan man accused of murdering girlfriend in CT hotel to learn fate
Diego Novella allegedly murdered American sales executive Gabriela Alban in July 2015.
CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man accused of murdering his girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel, will face judgment in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.
Diego Novella allegedly murdered American sales executive Gabriela Alban in July 2015.
Novella was apprehended shortly after the womans's body was found in their hotel room at the Camps Bay Retreat Boutique Hotel.
He has pleaded not guilty and has claimed 'diminished responsibility' due to drug intoxication.
Both the State and defence delivered their closing arguments this week.
During the trial, Novella testified that he hit Gabriela Alban and defecated on her.
Novella says that he thought she was a demonic entity and strangled her because she attacked him.
Novella's lawyer has argued that his client's drug binge caused him to hallucinate and that in the moment, he truly believed his girlfriend was a demon.
The State tried to persuade the court that the defence was exaggerating Novella's drug use and its effects.
Alban's body was found half naked in the hotel room she shared with the accused.
Chips, sweets and chocolates were also strewn over her body.
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
More South Africans stranded in China arrive home
-
De Lille returns to court for next battle with DA
-
Former senior Sars official believes unit dismantled for 'access to easy money'
-
Joburg Health MMC reinstated after apologising for Israel comment
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.