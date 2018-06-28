Guatemalan man accused of murdering girlfriend in CT hotel to learn fate

Diego Novella allegedly murdered American sales executive Gabriela Alban in July 2015.

CAPE TOWN - A Guatemalan man accused of murdering his girlfriend at a Camps Bay hotel, will face judgment in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday.

Novella was apprehended shortly after the womans's body was found in their hotel room at the Camps Bay Retreat Boutique Hotel.

He has pleaded not guilty and has claimed 'diminished responsibility' due to drug intoxication.

Both the State and defence delivered their closing arguments this week.

During the trial, Novella testified that he hit Gabriela Alban and defecated on her.

Novella says that he thought she was a demonic entity and strangled her because she attacked him.

Novella's lawyer has argued that his client's drug binge caused him to hallucinate and that in the moment, he truly believed his girlfriend was a demon.

The State tried to persuade the court that the defence was exaggerating Novella's drug use and its effects.

Alban's body was found half naked in the hotel room she shared with the accused.

Chips, sweets and chocolates were also strewn over her body.