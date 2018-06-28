Gauteng legislature set to debate motion calling on Brian Hlongwa to resign
Hlongwa and eleven other officials have been implicated in irregular expenditure at the provincial Health Department between 2006 and 2010.
JOHANNESBURG - A motion put forward by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and supported by the Democratic Alliance (DA) calling on former Gauteng Health MEC Brian Hlongwa to resign within 72 hours will be debated in the provincial legislature on Thursday afternoon.
A report by the Special Investigating Unit recently made public by civil society organisations has revealed how the former Health MEC received kickbacks, luxury trips and other benefits during his tenure.
The findings, which include recommendations to pursue criminal charges, were handed to former president Jacob Zuma last year but no action was taken.
DA Gauteng Chief Whip Mike Moriarty: "We have taken a view that the person who is responsible for discipline in the Gauteng provincial legislature should be above reproach. If on the face of it, the Hawks see that there is a case to be answered, then a person who is the chief whip, i.e, Brian Hlongwa, is hardly the person who should be holding that office."
Hlongwa has denied any involvement in the irregular expenditure.
