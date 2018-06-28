Frustrated Endolovini residents call on govt to assist with flooding problem
Frustrated Endolovini residents say when it rains, water runs along damaged roads and straight into their homes.
CAPE TOWN - Endolovini residents in Khayelitsha say they've had enough of waking up to flooded homes after heavy rain.
And while Cape Town desperately needs rain, for this informal settlement, rain means cold wet living conditions.
And when this occurs, they have to drain their houses by themselves and try to build flood barriers with tyres and concrete.
Sinoxolo Nogenoge says that on Wednesday, while he was at work, he was notified by a neighbour that his home was flooded.
He spent the afternoon placing concrete blocks together to prevent water from getting in.
Another resident, Ernest Yoyo, says that he woke up to a flooded house yesterday.
He's asked for government to assist the community with decent housing.
Councillor Anele Gabuza visited the area yesterday.
He says he's informed the City of Cape Town of the issue and says that the only solution is to move residents to another area.
