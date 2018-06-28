Former senior Sars official believes unit dismantled for 'access to easy money'

JOHANNESBURG – Former head of South African Revenue Services' (Sars) Large Business Centre unit, Sunita Manik, says she believes that the unit was dismantled so that there would be access to large sums of money for fraudulent purposes.

She was testifying before the commission of inquiry headed by retired Judge Robert Nugent on Wednesday.

The commission heard from former Sars senior officials, who described how fear and intimidation became commonplace at the revenue collector during the reign of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane.

"That's where the bang for buck is. If I want access, whether its politically, individually or from a revenue stream point of view, if I want access to significant amounts of money... Sars is a big bank."

This is what Manik believes is the motivation why the Large Business Centre was effectively dissolved by Tom Moyane.

The unit was in charge of dealing with big corporations and ensuring that they were tax compliant.

Moyane did away with the unit during a controversial restructuring process.

Manik believes breaking up the Large Business Centre would mean corrupt individuals would have had access to large sums of money.

“Anybody who wanted access to easy money and wanted the power in Sars, you’d target the LBC. You'd also target tenders within Sars.”

The commission further heard that she eventually resigned because of widespread fear and intimidation in the organisation.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)