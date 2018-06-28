Final group of South Africans stranded in China set to return home today

The group of about 50 fell victim to a visa scam after they were recruited by an agent to work as English teachers in that country.

JOHANNESBURG – The final group of young South Africans stranded in China are expected to arrive on home soil on Thursday.

The group of about 50 fell victim to a visa scam after they were recruited by an agent to work as English teachers in that country.

Beijing authorities found that they were working with study visas in contravention of the immigration laws.

The first group arrived on Monday and another on Wednesday.

Department of International Relations spokesperson Ndibhuwo Mabaya says that the agent and two other people believed to be linked to the visa scam have been detained in China.

“They will have to go through the immigration of China. We’re not quite certain what charges are they facing but we as said our consular there will be with them and we’ll soon understand the charges that they’re facing.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)