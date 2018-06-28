Eskom to meet with unions for another round of wage talks

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom will again meet with trade unions for another round of wage negotiations on Thursday morning.

This follows a deadlock in discussions on Wednesday night with the unions rejecting the parastatal's latest offer of a 5% wage hike.

Eskom has reportedly offered above inflation increases for next year and 2020.

Unions are demanding a 9% pay hike.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa's Irvin Jim says Eskom is not taking the process seriously.

“They know what we’re capable of but that’s not what we’re advancing. We’re advancing motivations that are scientific on why we think that Eskom should be able to move from where they’re, I mean we presented good proposals.”

The National Union of Mineworkers’ William Mabapa says Eskom can do better than its 5 % offer.

“Because these wage negotiations are like any other wage negotiations, so we’re not going to be frustrated by this employer.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)