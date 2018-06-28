Decision to push day zero back welcomed
The Chamber of Commerce and Industry says Cape Town residents have learnt hard lessons and taken costly measures to store and save water.
CAPE TOWN - The Chamber of Commerce and Industry has welcomed the City of Cape Town's decision to push back day zero.
The chamber says Cape Town residents have learnt hard lessons and have taken costly measures to store and save water.
President of the chamber Janine Myburgh says the day zero phenomenon had caused panic and anxiety and was clearly a long-term problem and has damaged the tourist industry.
“We must now tell the world that Cape Town is back in business, but we must also recognise that the greater sacrifice has been made by the agricultural sector and we owe farmers a huge debt of gratitude.”
Myburgh says it may have been fairly easy for city dwellers to save water but the farmers have huge investments in orchards and vineyards.
“If the orchard dies, the farmer will have the expense of replacing it and it will be years before he can harvest a good crop again. We must continue to use water wisely and press on the reuse of water.”
