De Lille's case into accessing Steenhuisen report postponed to November

CAPE TOWN - The case in which Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille is trying to gain access to a Democratic Alliance (DA) internal report on her alleged misconduct has been postponed until November.

Fresh off the back of a court victory against the DA on Wednesday, De Lille was back in court on Thursday to challenge the so-called Steenhuisen report in which a number of findings are made against her.

The report formed the basis of disciplinary steps against her.

In January, the DA formally charged her with a raft of misconduct charges based on the findings of a party sub-committee led by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen.

It found, among other things, there are deep divisions in the party's City of Cape Town caucus resulting from De Lille's alleged autocratic and divisive leadership style.

It also alleged De Lille interfered with and manipulated the appointments of senior managers.

De Lille now says she wants the evidence contained in the Steenhuisen report to prepare for disciplinary processes against her.

“I was never given the evidence on which Steenhuisen based all these allegations, I was never given the names of the people, the sources or the dates when the complaints were received against me.”

The matter was initially set to be heard on Thursday but has now been postponed to November because the DA only submitted its responding papers on Wednesday.

