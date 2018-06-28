De Lille returns to court for next battle with DA

Today Patricia de Lille will be arguing for access to documents and statements on which an internal party report against her was based.

CAPE TOWN – Fresh off Wednesday's courthouse victory, Patricia De Lille will be back in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning for the next battle in her war with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

On Wednesday, she scored a victory against the party with her membership being reinstated.

The court found that the DA had not followed its own processes correctly, and overturned its decision to boot her out of the party.

The Steenhuisen Report formed the basis of disciplinary charges against her.

Having failed to boot De Lille out of the DA and with plans afoot for a new motion of no confidence to be brought against her, De Lille is once again turning to the Western Cape High Court today to challenge the party’s processes against her.

She is questioning the so-called Steenhuisen report, compiled by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen, who considered a raft of misconduct complaints against her.

But De Lille wants to see the evidence which informed the report.

“I’m still prepared to subject myself to an open disciplinary hearing in front of the public and the media.”

The DA initiated two disciplinary processes against De Lille in March and April, both of which failed to get off the ground, before the DA sought to first recall her, and then terminate her membership.

Meanwhile, the African National Congress (ANC) in the Cape Town Council wants the DA to explain why disciplinary processes against De Lille have not yet commenced.

The party was responding to Wednesday’s Western Cape High Court ruling that the DA’s decision to eject De Lille as a party member is unlawful and invalid.

ANC officials say any legitimate allegations against De Lille must be tested in the appropriate forums, as the situation impacts on service delivery to all Capetonians.

ANC councillors say Wednesday’s court ruling amounts to a scathing indictment of the DA’s understanding of the country’s Constitution and its own internal processes.

The party’s caucus spokesperson Khaya Yozi said legitimate allegations against De Lille should be tested in the appropriate forums.

“The DA did not worry about those issues, what they were worried about is their own political internal squabbles which they have with Patricia de Lille.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)