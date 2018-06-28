De Lille: I did not refuse to cooperate with investigations

The DA claims Patricia de Lille refused to appear in person before the Steenhuisen panel tasked with investigating allegations of maladministration and misconduct against her but De Lille says she was given a choice.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has refuted claims by the Democratic Alliance (DA) that she refused to cooperate with two investigations probing her conduct.

The Western Cape High Court on Wednesday ruled the that party's decision to end her membership was unlawful and invalid.

The DA says it intends to appeal the judgment.

"I did not refuse to go to the Steenhuisen commission. They give me an option to either do a written response or to come in front of them and I chose the latter and that is on record and I have got all the proof."

De Lille says she also cooperated with the City of Cape Town's investigation into her conduct, handled by legal firm Bowman Gilfillan.

"I've had three meetings with Bowman already and I'm fully cooperating with them because I said from the beginning I'm supporting the investigation by the city and I gave my full cooperation."

De Lille will be heading to court again today, seeking more details around the findings contained in the so-called Steenhuisen report.