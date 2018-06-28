Day Zero in Cape Town pushed back to 2020
The City of Cape Town says there's no longer a threat of the taps running dry in 2019.
CAPE TOWN - Day Zero is officially off the cards for two years.
This is according to deputy Mayor Ian Neilson.
The City of Cape Town says there's no longer a threat of the taps running dry in 2019.
Officials have just briefed the media on water saving efforts and winter rain levels.
Deputy mayor Ian Neilson says not only will Day Zero be pushed back until 2020 but Cape Town will also survive this year's summer without running out of water.
Current dam levels in Cape Town stand at 43% as a result of the recent rainfall.
"The city is looking at diversification of its water supply systems. We've learned from this drought due to the greater variability of the rainfall that we cannot only rely on surface water from our rivers and dams."
Neilson says the city will meet with the national Department of Water and Sanitation to discuss the current water restrictions.
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga cleared of wrongdoing in Aucamp appointment
-
Former Sars official denies existence of rogue unit
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
'We'll take justice into our own hands'
-
WC police still searching for clues to find missing Norwegian student
-
Hout Bay tense as taxi drivers continue protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.