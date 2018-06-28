DA ‘won’t’ be giving De Lille more details, names on Steenhuisen report
Patricia De Lille approached the Western Cape High Court to gain access to the report which made a number of allegations against her including nepotism
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it cannot provide Patricia De Lille with more details about the Steenhuisen report because it needs to protect the confidentiality of the witnesses involved.
De Lille approached the Western Cape High Court to gain access to the report, but on Thursday the matter was postponed to November.
The report made a number of allegations against De Lille, including maladministration and nepotism.
The DA says the Cape Town mayor did receive a copy of the Steenhuisen sub-committee report.
The party's Deputy Federal Executive Chairperson Natasha Mazzone says De Lille acknowledged receipt.
“What we will not be giving De Lille is the names of individuals who were whistleblowers and gave testimony in the inquiry. The DA is of the opinion that these individuals are protected under the Protected Disclosure Amendment Act, which seeks to prevent any intimidation.”
But De Lille is adamant she needs more details to defend herself in her disciplinary hearings.
“I did receive the report of the Steenhuisen commission without any evidence, names of the people who made the allegations, the context or exactly what they complained about.”
Mazzone says De Lille's disciplinary process will continue as soon as a disciplinary panel can be re-constituted.
