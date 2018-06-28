Court rules no cop under Ipid investigation should investigate other members

Ipid approached the court to interdict five detectives, including a general, from investigating some of their officials.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has declared that no police officer who is themselves the subject of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation may carry out a probe into the police watchdog's members.

The watchdog claimed it was an attempt to undermine the investigation of former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.

Judge Neil Tuchten says the relationship between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ipid has become fraught and the hostility between the two organs has deteriorated so much so that a measure of dysfunctionality has intruded into their relationship.

He says the situation requires firm and skilful managerial and political leadership but it appears such leadership has not been provided.

The judge has ordered that no member of the SAPS may investigate an Ipid member if they have a personal or financial interest which will preclude them from acting objectively.

The court’s order will remain in effect until such time as a standing order or a regulation is implemented to deal with conflicts of interest between the police and Ipid.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)