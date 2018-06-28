Court rules no cop under Ipid investigation should investigate other members
Ipid approached the court to interdict five detectives, including a general, from investigating some of their officials.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has declared that no police officer who is themselves the subject of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation may carry out a probe into the police watchdog's members.
Ipid approached the court to interdict five detectives, including a general, from investigating some of their officials.
The watchdog claimed it was an attempt to undermine the investigation of former national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane.
Judge Neil Tuchten says the relationship between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Ipid has become fraught and the hostility between the two organs has deteriorated so much so that a measure of dysfunctionality has intruded into their relationship.
He says the situation requires firm and skilful managerial and political leadership but it appears such leadership has not been provided.
The judge has ordered that no member of the SAPS may investigate an Ipid member if they have a personal or financial interest which will preclude them from acting objectively.
The court’s order will remain in effect until such time as a standing order or a regulation is implemented to deal with conflicts of interest between the police and Ipid.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
De Lille's open letter to 'clueless, lying' Mazzone
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
3 City of Tshwane officials to face disciplinary action over Aucamp appointment
-
Day Zero in Cape Town pushed back to 2020
-
Class action lawsuit filed against Sibanye-Stillwater following fatalities
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 26 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.