Competition Commission hears of metered taxi industry woes
The commission is in Durban for three days holding a market inquiry with the purpose of investigating various business practices that allegedly harm competition and consumers.
DURBAN - The Competition Commission's inquiry into land-based public passenger transport has heard how the metered taxi industry has been destroyed because of the failure to regulate on the part of government.
The hearings will be held in every province with the Gauteng and the Western Cape legs already having wrapped up.
Popular Durban-based metered service Mozzie Cabs is officially out of business and one of its directors says the failure to regulate e-hailing services like Uber has largely contributed to its downfall.
Peter Lehman says unlike local taxi owners, Uber and Taxify are multinational organisations with significant funding.
At the same time, the national taxi alliance has decried the unfair treatment given to taxi drivers. They claim authorities are bias and favour bus operators on the roads.
The hearings here have largely focussed on the operational subsidies by government and the impact of transport plans such as the Bus Rapid Transport system which they say has only benefitted the pockets of a few.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
