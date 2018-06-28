Popular Topics
City of Tshwane to release report on probe into Aucamp appointment

Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp, resigned in May after it emerged she was appointed to the senior post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.

FILE: Former City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Former City of Tshwane chief of staff Marietha Aucamp. Picture: Facebook
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The City of Tshwane will on Thursday morning release a report on the outcomes of an investigation into the controversial appointment of Solly Msimanga's former chief of staff, Marietha Aucamp.

Aucamp resigned in May after it emerged she was appointed to the senior post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.

Tshwane’s city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, commissioned the investigation following a public uproar.

The city’s Selby Bokaba says: “The city manager subsequently commissioned an investigation into the allegations and the investigation is being completed. So, we’ll brief the public about the outcome of the investigation.”

Meanwhile, the South African Municipal Workers Union has called on Aucamp to pay back any money she earned from the city if she’s found guilty of misrepresenting her qualifications.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

