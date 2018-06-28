Auditor-General given more bite with passing of Public Audit Amendment Bill
The Bill gives the Auditor-General significant new powers to take action against those who are found to have wasted or misused public funds.
CAPE TOWN - The Public Audit Amendment Bill has been passed by the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
It will now be sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa to be signed into law.
The Bill gives the Auditor-General significant new powers to take action against those who are found to have wasted or misused public funds.
All parties backed the Bill.
The ANC’s Motalane Monakedi says it was long overdue.
"For the first time, the Auditor-General will have the authority to take remedial action on his or her findings and recommendations and also be able to ensure that financial losses suffered by the state are recovered."
The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Faried Essack: "Honourable chairperson, it is indeed a novel experience for me to stand here today and applaud a piece of legislation."
The Public Audit Amendment Bill will allow the Auditor-General to refer suspect matters uncovered during audits for further investigation and to issue a certificate of debt against an accounting officer where they fail to recover losses from the officials responsible.
Popular in Local
-
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga cleared of wrongdoing in Aucamp appointment
-
Former Sars official denies existence of rogue unit
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 27 June 2018
-
'We'll take justice into our own hands'
-
WC police still searching for clues to find missing Norwegian student
-
Hout Bay tense as taxi drivers continue protest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.